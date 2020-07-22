Gadsden Elem. School Dist. Teachers To Hold 'Motor March' To Call For Later Start Date

Teachers and parents in the Gadsden Elementary School District will gather today in San Luis to call for a later start to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Southwest Junior High School teacher Alejandra Padilla on delaying a return to in-person learning.

The Gadsden district teachers will meet for what they’re calling a "motor march." They’re inviting parents, students and community members from throughout Yuma County to wear red shirts in support of the #RedForEd movement and face masks while staying in their cars.

Alejandra Padilla is an eighth grade teacher at Southwest Junior High School. She said teachers do want to return but that they don't feel safe just yet.

"Yes we want to go back," Padilla said. "We miss students. We miss our coworkers but we also feel afraid."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has pushed back full in-person instruction to at least Aug. 17, with some students and teachers in classrooms on Aug. 3.

The San Luis rally begins at 5 p.m. near City Hall.