Photo Gallery: Gadsden Elementary School District Motor March

Teachers and parents in the Gadsden Elementary School District gathered Wednesday in San Luis to call for a later start to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gadsden district teachers met for what they called a "motor march." They invited parents, students and community members from throughout Yuma County to wear red shirts in support of the #RedForEd movement and face masks while staying in their cars.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has pushed back full in-person instruction to at least Aug. 17, with some students and teachers in classrooms on Aug. 3.

Organizers said they have the support of Gadsden district officials.

Education
Arizona Education
Gadsden School District

