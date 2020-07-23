Photo Gallery: Gadsden Elementary School District Motor March

Teachers and parents in the Gadsden Elementary School District gathered Wednesday in San Luis to call for a later start to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gadsden district teachers met for what they called a "motor march." They invited parents, students and community members from throughout Yuma County to wear red shirts in support of the #RedForEd movement and face masks while staying in their cars.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has pushed back full in-person instruction to at least Aug. 17, with some students and teachers in classrooms on Aug. 3.

Organizers said they have the support of Gadsden district officials.