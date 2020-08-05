President Trump Praises Arizona's COVID-19 Response During Governor's Visit To The White House

President Trump said Arizona is a COVID-19 response model for other states to follow during a meeting with Governor Doug Ducey at the White House Wednesday.

The President along with Dr. Debra Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force were pleased with Arizona's efforts to encourage face coverings and to close bars and nightclubs. Gov. Ducey noting how it impacted the positivity rate.

"We saw our positivity get as high as 21. Upon reopening, we were part of the White House Slow the Spread. We had our positivity as low as four percent," Gov. Ducey said."Yesterday it was ten percent, the week before it was eleven. So it’s on a downward trajectory."

The meeting with the President and Gov. Ducey here.

Arizona was the first state to use updated White House mitigation measures. Gov. Ducey and the President also addressed the use of personal protective equipment, ventilators, testing supplies, and hospital staff.

Gov. Doug Ducey explains the decline in the positivity rate in Arizona with President Trump at the White house.

The Governor expressed his appreciation to the task force for the additional personnel sent to Arizona to assist healthcare workers and providing the drug Remdesivir that has been dispersed throughout the state.

President Trump called Arizona a model for "handling embers of the coronavirus".

As of Aug. 5, the percent of positive COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Arizona was at 12.6-percent. 1,218,017 tests have been administered in Arizona. The total number of cases was at 182,203 and there were 3,932 reported deaths related to the virus throughout the state.