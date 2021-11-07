Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Republican governors are gathering Wednesday at the border in Texas to criticize the Biden…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- An attorney for Gov. Doug Ducey is asking a judge to toss a bid by a labor group to order him to…
-
Arizona Governor Ducey Tours Border in Yuma Day After Announcing State of Emergency, Guard ActivatedArizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma Wednesday, a day after announcing a state of emergency and his activating the Arizona…
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Emergency, announcing he’s deploying the Arizona National Guard to the state’s southern…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State legislators voted Thursday on multiple fronts to curb the power of the governor -- this one and…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday he wants some answers from the federal government on how the decision to…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Senate Republicans have a message to Gov. Doug Ducey about his plan for tax cuts.We'll see your $200…
-
President Trump said Arizona is a COVID-19 response model for other states to follow during a meeting with Gov. Doug Ducey at the White House Wednesday.…
-
There was no firm date announced for the start of in-classroom schooling in Arizona during Gov. Doug Ducey’s COVID update this afternoon. But during the…
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey today announced a month-long closure of several businesses before the 4th of July weekend as COVID-19 numbers throughout the state…