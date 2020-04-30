Sunset Health to Offer COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in Yuma County

Sunset Health clinics throughout Yuma County will offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 over the next three Saturdays as part of the statewide testing blitz in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Sonora Quest Laboratories partnered with the Sunset Health clinics in Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis to offer drive thru-testing for anyone who thinks they may be exposed too, or infected with COVID-19.

Yuma - Sunset Health Clinic - 675 S Avenue B (Parking Lot)

Saturday, May 2, 2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Somerton - Sunset Health Clinic - 115 N. Somerton Avenue (Parking Lot)

Saturday, May 9, 2020: 8:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.

San Luis - Sunset Health Clinic - 815 E. Ceaser Chavez Blvd. (Parking Lot)

Saturday, May 16, 2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

You can contact Sunset Health at 928-819-8999