-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A federal judge late Tuesday blocked Arizona from making criminals out of doctors who perform…
-
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey wants the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn it's historic decision in Roe v. Wade and…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Rejecting fears by doctors they could get arrested, Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed a new law…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Acting under the banner of protecting disability rights, the Republican-controlled legislature on…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Conceding they are courting a lawsuit, abortion foes in the Arizona Legislature are moving to make…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Brushing aside questions of legality and religion, a House panel voted Wednesday along party lines to…