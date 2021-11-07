-
The work of young artists from both sides of the border will be featured in next year's Binational Clean Air Calendar.The calendar contest is a…
-
The Yuma area is well known for agriculture, and the arts scene has been an important component of the area's culture for sometime. That is why Visit Yuma…
-
Yuma High School art students will get the chance to showcase their artwork at an upcoming exhibition.“A Visual History of Yuma” will open Thursday, Oct.…
-
Many artists are inspired by the beauty of the desert Southwest, but Emily and Matthias Düwel also see something happening to that landscape. Their…
-
This past weekend, Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma prepared the 2013 Spirit of Yuma Military Festival. The festival was in Yuma’s…