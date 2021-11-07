Biodiversity

-
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a waiver to expedite construction of a barrier on the international border near San Diego. KAWC’s Maya…
Wildlife conservationists say the existing barriers along the U.S. Mexico border are already detrimental to wildlife. U.S. Congressman Raúl Grijalva told…
President Donald Trump has vowed to build an impenetrable wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to keep people from coming into this country. But there’s…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declared an insect once found in Madera Canyon south of Tucson extinct—one of about 200 species of animals, plants,…