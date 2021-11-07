Chief Border Patrol Agent of the Yuma Sector Anthony Porvaznik

-
Border fence construction continues south of Yuma as the sector’s Border Patrol officials say migrant apprehensions continue to decline. Yuma Sector…
The Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border has four of 11 new projects that will be completed as a result of the diversion of Pentagon funds.Defense…
Negative attacks by some media outlets and some members of the public on Border Patrol agents are "disappointing and disheartening" as the agents he…
During KAWC's exclusive interview with Anthony Porvaznik, Chief Patrol Agent for the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, earlier this month, he explained, in…
This week, allegations by dozens of young migrants who were in Yuma Border Patrol custody of mistreatment and even sexual abuse by some agents were…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took reporters on a tour of a new temporary facility in Yuma that they say will help them care for the hundreds…
President Donald Trump made a quick stop before his rally in Phoenix Tuesday. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports the President stopped briefly in…