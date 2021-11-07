-
Falling water levels in reservoirs along the Colorado River have forced cuts to some water users in the state, but headlines saying Arizona farms are…
High snowpack in the southern Rocky Mountains this winter will likely stave off a shortage declaration in the Colorado River watershed in 2020,...
The last day of January was looking like a banner day for Arizona's water planning. State lawmakers had passed legislation authorizing Arizona to enter...
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Tuesday withdrew his legislation that would have repealed state laws on…
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey brought a local version of his State of the State address to Yuma on Thursday. The Governor highlighted the involvement of…
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey signed a drought contingency plan Thursday afternoon, just six hours ahead of the…
Following one of the hottest and driest years on record, the Colorado River and its tributaries throughout the western U.S. are likely headed for...
PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey threatened Tuesday to veto any drought contingency plan that does not equitably divide up the pain of Arizona having less water…
Water levels in Lake Mead, which stores water for Arizona, California, and Nevada, have plunged in recent years. If levels drop below a certain point,…