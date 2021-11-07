-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls rescinded an amendment to the city’s Emergency Proclamation regarding the wearing of face coverings in public spaces. This action…
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has clarified his no vote on a city proclamation that requires people within city limits to wear a face mask in public to slow…
The Yuma City Council approved an emergency proclamation requiring the use of face masks outdoors to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Doug…
After action Wednesday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey giving local governments the power to determine if masks must be worn, the Yuma County Board of…
San Luis appears to be the first city in Arizona to make wearing face masks in public required. It was soon followed by Somerton.On Wednesday evening, San…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona cities and counties are getting the power to require people there to wear masks.The permission…