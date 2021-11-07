-
A congressional hearing held Nov. 18 examined a bill to renew the Land and Water Conservation Fund.The fund was first established in 1965 to support…
-
A conservation fund that has provided money since 1965 for national parks and forests, as well as state and local outdoor recreation sites, faces an…
-
The Wilderness Society has published a searchable map where you can find parks and recreational areas that are supported by the Land and Water…
-
Outdoor recreation supporters are concerned the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund will expire in September 2015 without Congressional action.For 50…