-
Sine Kerr is seeking a full term as Legislative District 13 State Senator. Kerr was appointed in 2018, replacing Steve Montenegro, who made an…
-
While the focus of the race for state senate in legislative district 13 has been on expelled Yuma politician Don Shooter’s return to the ballot, a lone…
-
Sine Kerr is a dairy farmer, a mother, a grandmother, and now a State Senator.Kerr was appointed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to replace…
-
Arizona Edition - Steve Hansen is the sole Democratic candidate for the Arizona House representing Legislative District 13. There are three Republican…