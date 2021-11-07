-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona spent $1.5 million this past fall to buy 1,000 vials of an execution drug.A heavily redacted…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona spent $1.5 million this past fall to buy 1,000 vials of an execution drug.A heavily redacted…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona spent $1.5 million this past fall to buy 1,000 vials of an execution drug.A heavily redacted…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Arizona is finally ready to carry out its first two executions in seven years.Attorney General Mark…