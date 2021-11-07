-
The last day of January was looking like a banner day for Arizona's water planning. State lawmakers had passed legislation authorizing Arizona to enter...
A deal between a coalition of tribes and the Lower Colorado Region of the Bureau of Reclamation aims to address concerns over drought and water levels in…
The Bureau of Reclamation is charged with managing water—an important job in Yuma, where irrigation is key to the area’s agriculture industry. The…
During the Yuma Agriculture Water Conference held Jan. 13, officials from the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation…