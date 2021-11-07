Yuma Agricultural Center

-
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that no widespread E. coli or salmonella contamination was found in romaine lettuce from the…
-
The Arizona Interagency Farmworkers Coalition Conference wrapped up Thursday with a farm tour for participants.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez has more.Over 40…
-
A flock of birds can damage acres of fresh produce.“Not only can they eat the produce or eat your seedlings or your seeds, but they also poop in the…
-
Eight new cases of citrus greening have popped up in the past month near Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The…
-
A recent change to Yuma’s Lettuce Days exposes thousands of visitors to ongoing research at a university farm. That effort has now been recognized with a…
-
The rainfall Tuesday from tropical storm Blanca made it the second wettest day in June on record for Yuma. The daily total was 0.31 inches, according to…