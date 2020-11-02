Arizona Edition: How the Latino Vote Impacts Arizona and Yuma County

In this episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Andrea Perez-Balderrama reports on what Yuma County can tell us about the Latino vote.

Latinos already make up the largest voting bloc in the county, something that is predicted state and nationwide in the coming decades.

Perez-Balderrama met with Latino voters in Yuma County who support President Donald Trump at a gathering for John Pence, the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence.

"Under President Trump, we have been growing our economy, and that's what our Latino communities need," said Pastor Manuel Silvas who led a prayer before Pence spoke.

We also meet Yuma County Democrats who say President Trump has failed the state's Latino community.

Perez-Balderrama also speaks with Lisa Sanchez, an Assistant Professor of Government and Public Policy at the University of Arizona.

"In the last election between Republican and Democrat presidential candidates, it was decided by one percent so definitely a nail-biter and very close."



