© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage

State Senator Michele Reagan on Candidacy for AZ Secretary of State

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 20, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - It may seem early to be talking about 2014 elections, but for prospective candidates this is often the time of year when they announce their intentions and travel the state to gage public reaction and rally support.  Three candidates have announced their intention to run for Arizona Secretary of State.  The current office-holder, Ken Bennett, will be running for Governor.  The three are State Representative Justin Pierce, former U.S. Senate candidate Wil Cardon, and State Senator Michele Reagan.   State Senator Reagan was in Yuma recently and joined KAWC’s Lou Gum to tell us why she’s seeking the state’s second-highest office…(originally aired 11/20/13).

This piece was featured in the November 20th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Tags

Arizona 2014Senator Michele ReaganSecretary of StateCandidacyDistrict 23
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content