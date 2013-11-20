State Senator Michele Reagan on Candidacy for AZ Secretary of State

Arizona Edition - It may seem early to be talking about 2014 elections, but for prospective candidates this is often the time of year when they announce their intentions and travel the state to gage public reaction and rally support. Three candidates have announced their intention to run for Arizona Secretary of State. The current office-holder, Ken Bennett, will be running for Governor. The three are State Representative Justin Pierce, former U.S. Senate candidate Wil Cardon, and State Senator Michele Reagan. State Senator Reagan was in Yuma recently and joined KAWC’s Lou Gum to tell us why she’s seeking the state’s second-highest office…(originally aired 11/20/13).

