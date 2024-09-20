A 'mini-moon' will be visible from Earth for the next two months

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Earth has a new visitor in space. It's an asteroid named 2024 PT5.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Catchy. As the asteroid was whizzing by on its path around the sun, the Earth's gravity disrupted it, and the space rock and the Earth are now in a fleeting gravitational dance.

SUMMERS: Scientists spotted the space rock last month using a telescope in South Africa. That telescope is part of the NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System. And while that name sounds pretty dire, there's no need to worry. This asteroid is not on a collision course with Earth.

SHAPIRO: Writing this month in the journal Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, scientists estimate the asteroid is 33 feet long - about the size of a bus. And sorry, backyard astronomers - it'll be too small and dim to see with amateur telescopes.

SUMMERS: And while the space rock has picked up the nickname of a mini moon, tracing a temporary arc around the Earth, there's some disagreement whether it truly lives up to that title because it won't make a full orbit around our planet before departing again in the coming months to continue its journey around the sun. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

