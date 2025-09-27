'Wait Wait' for September 27, 2025: With Not My Job guest Cynthia Nixon

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Cynthia Nixon and panelists Negin Farsad, KC Shornima, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Shoulda Taken The Stairs; The Great White Way Fades; Left Behind

Panel Questions

Who's A Good Witness?!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about fish tales in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Cynthia Nixon answers our questions about the New York Knicks

Cynthia Nixon, star of HBO's The Gilded Age, plays our game called, "You're a New York Nixon, meet the New York Knicks." Three questions about the New York Knicks.

Panel Questions

Meta-Problems; Time To Bare The Belly; Shark Shenanigans

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Gelato Blocker; Dental Ink; Back To The Beach

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what new musical will save Broadway.



Copyright 2025 NPR