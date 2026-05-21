'It's one of my dreams,' Rose Byrne says of her comic turn on Broadway

Rose Byrne is one of the few actors to receive both an Oscar and a Tony nomination in the same year — the former for the film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, and the latter for Fallen Angels on Broadway.

If I Had Legs was an intense indie film about a mother falling apart as she struggles to keep up with ever-increasing caregiving demands for her ill daughter. Byrne, who previously starred in blockbuster comedies like Neighbors and Bridesmaids, was praised for showing her range. Now, she's returning to comedy in the revival of Noël Coward's 1925 play about two wealthy women who find out a man they were each previously involved with is coming to town.

Joan Marcus / Polk & Co. / Polk & Co. Kelli O'Hara, Mark Consuelos and Rose Byrne star in the Broadway revival of Fallen Angels.

"I had long wanted to do a true comedic piece onstage, like it's one of my dreams," Byrne says of Fallen Angels. "We are trying to reach the back row, so physically, ... I felt like I was screaming when I first got up [there], because we're not wearing mics either."

Byrne's Fallen Angels character gets progressively drunk — and increasingly loud — throughout the play. She credits Coward's "brilliant" writing and stage directions with guiding her performance.

"The language he used, the sort of linguistic gymnastics and the extraordinary vocabulary of Noël Coward is a delight," she says. "I never tire of sitting backstage and I'm constantly rediscovering the words that he peppers throughout."

Interview highlights

On her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Mary Bronstein wrote this incendiary screenplay and I just did not want to mess it up. It was such a creative opportunity. ... We hit it off and had a real experience, one of those experiences in life that, creatively, has kind of changed me.

[The film] defies generalization or description, because it's sort of like a fever dream, in a way. It has gallows humor in there. There's horror tropes in the film, too. I think Mary Bronstein [who also directed the film] really broke the mold with the tone of the film, in many ways. She … tapped into the monster within and the fear of being a parent and the horror of being a parent, and some of the joy too, but obviously she's in a really extraordinarily difficult situation, this woman. I still can't believe the film got as far as it did, just because it was a small independent film.

/ A24 / A24 If I Had Legs I'd Kick You was a small independent movie, says Byrne, "I still can't believe the film got as far as it did."

On the constant beeping of medical equipment in the background of If I Had Legs

These noises get magnified and actually Mary Bronstein made those louder, just a bit, like the clock on the wall, the beeping of the machine, all those things were louder because they are in [the main character's] point of view. And it is as a parent, those things become overstimulating. It's relentless and, [Bronstein] wanted to capture that claustrophobia.

On why viewers don't get to see the daughter or know what her illness is

The conceit of not seeing the daughter, and Mary has spoken to this many times, but [it's] sort of a two-prong thing in that I don't think Linda, my character, can see her daughter at this point. She's so drowning and beginning this real descent into her mental health crisis. ... Also for the audience to have that choice taken away to not see the daughter, you're forced to reckon with the mother. Because as soon as you put a child on screen, your empathy, as it should, goes to the child. They're so vulnerable, and immediately your concern will go to them, and so she takes that choice away from the viewer. So you are forced to be in the perspective of the mother.

On parenting after spending the day on set

Kids are so in-the-moment and grounding and — in the best way — they're not particularly interested if you've had a hard day. But it's so wonderful because you immediately snap into your role as mom, the greatest role, the most challenging, the most fun. And so for me, it's church and state ... leave it at work. I mean, obviously there were days when I was more exhausted or tired or [it's] harder to let things go. But children are the great equalizer, as a parent.

On the thrill of filming the 2011 film Bridesmaids

We had such a fun time. It was a great group of actresses. I couldn't believe I was there. … It's already extraordinary to have that many scenes with just women. I've had that once since then when I did Mrs. America , [a] show for FX about the second wave of feminism. ... But this was really, really special. And we had no idea that it would go on to become such a beloved movie and all of that. But the shooting of it was wonderful. It was an education in the brilliance of these comedic actresses and the performances. … It changed my life in so many ways. It really did. … The improv stuff, it's just like a skillset that is still I marvel … they make it look effortless.

Therese Madden and Thea Chaloner produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.

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