© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
AWC

Arizona Western College Matadors Sports Rundown

KAWC
Published May 14, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition – Most of the Arizona Western College sports teams had a memorable 2013-2014, with good grades, bad weather, awards, sanctions, and the first women’s soccer team.  KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett has the rundown of the past year’s AWC athletics programs…(originally aired 05/14/14).

This piece was featured in the May 14th Arizona Edition College Special.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

AWCArizona Western CollegeAWC MatadorsWomen's SoccerMatador Women's SoccerLady MatadorsKenny DaleAWC SportsMatadors AthleticsJason SmithDerek Diesner
Related Content