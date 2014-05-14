Arizona Western College Matadors Sports Rundown

Arizona Edition – Most of the Arizona Western College sports teams had a memorable 2013-2014, with good grades, bad weather, awards, sanctions, and the first women’s soccer team. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett has the rundown of the past year’s AWC athletics programs…(originally aired 05/14/14).

