KAWC/Border Radio Birthday Giveaway

We’re Turning 56 — and Giving the Gifts Back to the Community!

In honor of our 56th birthday on July 11, KAWC and KOFA Border Radio are giving away $11,000 in free on-air Day Sponsorship announcements to nonprofit organizations serving our region.

Request a Free Day Sponsorship

What We're Giving Away

Free On-Air Recognition for Nonprofits

Day Sponsorships are short on-air announcements commonly used to recognize birthdays, anniversaries, community events, and nonprofit organizations. They may be purchased by individuals, nonprofits, or small businesses. This giveaway expands community access to our airwaves.

Each Day Sponsorship (value: $88.90) includes



8 announcements on KAWC (NPR/news service)

10 announcements on KOFA Border Radio (music service)

A simple FCC-compliant message recognizing your organization

Why We're Doing This

Celebrating 56 Years of Community Service

On July 11, KAWC celebrates 56 years of public radio service. This giveaway is our birthday gift to the community, helping nonprofits share their missions across Yuma and La Paz counties.

Who Can Participate

Any nonprofit organization may request a free Day Sponsorship. No purchase required. We simply need the organization name and the preferred contact method (email, phone, or both).

