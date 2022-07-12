Primary Election Day voting locations in Yuma and La Paz counties

You may be counting down the days until 2022 Primary Election Day in Arizona, which is on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

If you want to vote in person on that day, here is where to go in Yuma and La Paz counties.

Registered voters in Yuma County can go to any of the eight Vote Center locations throughout the county. They are:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Neighborhood Center – 300 S. 13th Avenue, Yuma Yuma Main Library – 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma Yuma Civic Center (Mega Center) – 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma Arizona Western College Conference Center – 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma St. John Neumann Catholic Church (Mega Center) – 11545 E. 40th Street, Yuma AWC Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center – 28851 County 12th Street, Wellton Somerton Community Center – 805 W. Main Street, Somerton Cesar Chavez Cultural Center (Mega Center) – 1015 N. Main Street, San Luis

Early Voting is currently underway only at the Yuma County Recorder and Election Services Office, located at 102 S. Main Street in Yuma. Any Yuma County registered voter can vote early in person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, July 29.

If you would prefer to vote from home for the Primary Election, there is still time to request an early ballot be mailed to you. Visit my.arizona.vote or call Yuma County Voter Services at (928) 373-6034 by Friday, July 22 to request an early ballot. Early ballots must be returned to Voter Services no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For voters in La Paz County, the locations are as follows:

- United Methodist Church, 1300 Ocotillo Avenue, Parker

- La Pera Elementary School, 19121 Tahbo Road, Poston

- La Paz County Boating & Safety, 8484 Riverside Drive, Parker

- Bouse Community Building, 44031 E. Plomosa Road, Bouse

- Indian Hills Airpark Pilot’s Lounge, 66957 Indian Hills Way, Salome

- Quartzsite Community Center, 295 E. Chandler Street, Quartzsite

- Cibola Wildlife Refuge, 66600 Cibola Lake Road, Cibola

- Ehrenberg Fire Station, 49480 Ehrenberg-Parker Hwy, Ehrenberg

Early Voting Location: La Paz County Recorder’s Office, 1112 Joshua Avenue, Parker.