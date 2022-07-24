Mariana Sandoval running for Arizona House of Representatives

Mariana Sandoval is running for the Arizona House of Representatives.

The Goodyear resident is running in the recently redistricted District 23, which runs from Goodyear to South Yuma County.

Sandoval said she has worked as a paralegal for several legal aid offices and also at the Arizona Attorney General's Office. She served on the Agua Fria Union High School District, which serves Goodyear, Buckeye, Avondale, Waddell and Litchfield Park, from 2017 to 2020.

Sandoval said she is not a politician but a working class wife, mother and community member. She said she wants stronger schools, access to affordable healthcare, better paying jobs and clean water and air.

She spoke to KAWC's Victor Calderón following a community meeting in San Luis with Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Marco Lopez and others running for local elected office in San Luis on Friday.