The Field: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Matt Salmon and Democrat Jesus Lugo on his Run for the State House

This week we’ll hear from two men who want to lead Arizona into the future, one as governor, the other as Yuma County’s representative in the state legislature.

Republican Matt Salmon is a candidate for Arizona Governor.

He currently serves as vice president for Government Affairs for his undergraduate alma mater, Arizona State University, and he’s a professor of public affairs.

Before that, Salmon served Arizona’s 1st and 5th Districts in Congress, and he previously spent four years as a state senator.

Democrat Jesus Lugo is running for a seat in the State House.

At just 28, he’s running to represent the newly redrawn 23rd District, which includes southern Yuma County, as well as parts of Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties.

Lugo’s a South County native – raised in Gadsden and educated in San Luis.

He worked the fields before attending Arizona Western College, and then Arizona State.

We’ll also take a look at what’s recently become a controversial part of the ballot printing process in our weekly Civics 101 report.