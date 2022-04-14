© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

The Field: Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Matt Salmon and Democrat Jesus Lugo on his Run for the State House

Published April 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

This week we’ll hear from two men who want to lead Arizona into the future, one as governor, the other as Yuma County’s representative in the state legislature.

Republican Matt Salmon is a candidate for Arizona Governor.

He currently serves as vice president for Government Affairs for his undergraduate alma mater, Arizona State University, and he’s a professor of public affairs.

Before that, Salmon served Arizona’s 1st and 5th Districts in Congress, and he previously spent four years as a state senator.

Democrat Jesus Lugo is running for a seat in the State House.

At just 28, he’s running to represent the newly redrawn 23rd District, which includes southern Yuma County, as well as parts of Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties.

Lugo’s a South County native – raised in Gadsden and educated in San Luis.

He worked the fields before attending Arizona Western College, and then Arizona State.

We’ll also take a look at what’s recently become a controversial part of the ballot printing process in our weekly Civics 101 report.

The Field from KAWC
Stay Connected
Lisa Sturgis
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes