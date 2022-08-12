Ducey Orders Construction to Fill Border Gaps Near Yuma

Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order Friday directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to immediately fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall.

The order comes just days after the Biden Administration cleared federal border officials to fill the gaps, but Gov. Ducey says the state cannot wait.

The Governor's statement said the state will use 60 doubles stacked shipping containers topped with concertina wire to fill the gaps. Construction began Friday, but is expected to continue on other gaps in the weeks ahead.

Emergency management contractor Ashbritt is constructing the barriers.

