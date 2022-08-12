© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Ducey Orders Construction to Fill Border Gaps Near Yuma

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM MST
d0710ca0-11c9-f205-778d-2ccd3c2eb54c (1).jpg
Office of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey
Governor Doug Ducey plans to use stacked shipping containers to fill three gaps in the border wall near Yuma.

Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order Friday directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to immediately fill the gaps in the Yuma border wall.

The order comes just days after the Biden Administration cleared federal border officials to fill the gaps, but Gov. Ducey says the state cannot wait.

The Governor's statement said the state will use 60 doubles stacked shipping containers topped with concertina wire to fill the gaps. Construction began Friday, but is expected to continue on other gaps in the weeks ahead.

Emergency management contractor Ashbritt is constructing the barriers.

READ GOVERNOR DUCEY'S EXECUTIVE ORDER BELOW

DUCEY EO BORDER GAPS 0812.pdf

News Borderborder wallYuma Border Patrol Sector
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
