-
U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva has joined a coalition of organizations on the U.S.-Mexico border to call on incoming President Joe Biden to end border wall…
-
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona has released its Immigration and Border Report for February. Meanwhile, officials in the Border…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Calling it a matter of property rights and security, the state House voted Thursday to let those living…
-
The Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in Yuma along with local Border Patrol and elected officials to celebrate border wall…
-
The Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border has four of 11 new projects that will be completed as a result of the diversion of Pentagon funds.Defense…
-
The Trump administration could end up seizing land from private landowners in order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border.In an effort to protect…
-
President Donald Trump visited Yuma this Tuesday ahead of a big event in Phoenix.KAWC's Stephanie Sanchez reports people gathered in 108 degree heat to…
-
Wildlife conservationists say the existing barriers along the U.S. Mexico border are already detrimental to wildlife. U.S. Congressman Raúl Grijalva told…
-
Wildlife conservationists say the existing barriers along the U.S. Mexico border are already detrimental to wildlife. U.S. Congressman Raúl Grijalva told…
-
President Donald Trump has vowed to build an impenetrable wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to keep people from coming into this country. But there’s…