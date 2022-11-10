Chicanos Por La Causa opens San Luis office

© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM MST
Officials with Chicanos Por La Causa celebrate the grand opening of a new office in San Luis on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

An organization that serves mostly Latino residents in the southwestern U.S. has opened a new office in Yuma County.

Officials with Chicanos Por La Causa announced they opened an office in San Luis today. They say it will provide immigration services, emergency and utility assistance, housing counseling, financial literacy and early childhood education.

They say the new office will strengthen Chicanos Por La Causa programs already in San Luis as well as in Yuma and Somerton where CPLC has served since 1978.

CPLC operates nine centers from Yuma to San Luis for Early Childhood Education. There’s also an immigration services office in Somerton.

Officials said the San Luis office is located at 1938 West Cesar Chavez Blvd. It will open to the public on Monday.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
