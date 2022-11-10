Chicanos Por La Causa opens San Luis office

An organization that serves mostly Latino residents in the southwestern U.S. has opened a new office in Yuma County.

Officials with Chicanos Por La Causa announced they opened an office in San Luis today. They say it will provide immigration services, emergency and utility assistance, housing counseling, financial literacy and early childhood education.

They say the new office will strengthen Chicanos Por La Causa programs already in San Luis as well as in Yuma and Somerton where CPLC has served since 1978.

CPLC operates nine centers from Yuma to San Luis for Early Childhood Education. There’s also an immigration services office in Somerton.

Officials said the San Luis office is located at 1938 West Cesar Chavez Blvd. It will open to the public on Monday.