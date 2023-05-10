© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Cardinals Caravan debuts at Arizona Western College

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST
IMG_2525.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Matthew Linares of Yuma throws a football during the Cardinals Caravan stop at Arizona Western College on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The Arizona Cardinals held a fan festival Tuesday at Arizona Western College in Yuma.

The Cardinals Caravan made its debut at AWC. Cardinals fans of all ages from across Yuma County in their jerseys and Cards gear lined up to toss footballs, get free gear and take photos with mascot Big Red, tight end Trey McBride, former Cardinals Lorenzo Alexander and Derek Kennard and cheerleaders.

Juan Linares of Yuma took his sons John and Matthew. All were wearing Cardinals jerseys as they enjoyed cotton candy and the festivities.

“It’s a really good event," Linares told KAWC. "We like having the team out here. It shows that they care about the little towns here and our support for them so it’s fun.”

The caravan takes the Cardinals to fans outside of the Phoenix area. In past years, it was held at Albertson’s stores in Yuma.

Fan Garrison Yazzie of Yuma said attended past Cardinals visits to Yuma. He wasn't going to miss this one. Yazzie said he and his daughter Ayizanna are excited for next season.

IMG_2545.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Cardinals fans Ayizanna, Christine and Garrison Yazzie of Yuma pose for photos with tight end Trey McBride during the Cardinals Caravan stop at Arizona Western College on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

"We had a good draft this season," Yazzie said. "I'm excited to see the line being built up."

AWC officials said they had planned to host the caravan in 2020 before the pandemic changed everything. The event was held for students before final exams but was open to the public, who turned out in droves.

"What we wanted to do was highlight Yuma, the community... and highlight our campus and students," said Dr. Nikki Hage, AWC's Dean of Student Services.

IMG_2522.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Cardinals fans pose for photos with mascot Big Red and cheerleaders during the Cardinals Caravan stop at Arizona Western College on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content