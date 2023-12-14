© 2023 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Luis to receive $25 million to improve and widen Cesar Chavez Boulevard

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST
San Luis, Ariz.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
San Luis, Ariz.

Motorists who know too well the traffic crunch that can happen on Cesar Chavez Boulevard near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Luis, Ariz. will finally have some relief on the way.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva announced earlier this month that the City of San Luis will receive $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve and widen five miles of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The project will also include stormwater infrastructure improvements, bus stops, intersection improvements, fiber, bike facilities and sidewalks.

In a released statement, Congressman Grijalva said "This federal grant is a critical investment in the people of the borderlands and the city of San Luis. As a cross-border community, this funding will reconstruct and modernize Cesar Chavez Boulevard."

The funding is part of the Rebuilding America Infrastructure and Equity, or RAISE, grant program.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more news from San Luis, Ariz. and throughout Yuma and La Paz counties and Arizona. See some past stories below.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content