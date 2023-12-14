San Luis to receive $25 million to improve and widen Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Motorists who know too well the traffic crunch that can happen on Cesar Chavez Boulevard near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Luis, Ariz. will finally have some relief on the way.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva announced earlier this month that the City of San Luis will receive $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve and widen five miles of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The project will also include stormwater infrastructure improvements, bus stops, intersection improvements, fiber, bike facilities and sidewalks.

In a released statement, Congressman Grijalva said "This federal grant is a critical investment in the people of the borderlands and the city of San Luis. As a cross-border community, this funding will reconstruct and modernize Cesar Chavez Boulevard."

The funding is part of the Rebuilding America Infrastructure and Equity, or RAISE, grant program.

