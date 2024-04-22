Border Patrol: migrant woman died near San Luis Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Friday that a migrant woman from Peru died after she collapsed about two miles northwest of the San Luis Port of Entry.

CBP officials said a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Yuma Station was flagged down by a girl who told the agent her mother had collapsed and needed help on the afternoon of Dec. 11.

Officials said the agent located a group of migrants near County 23rd Street and the Salinity Canal, just west of the International Border Barrier. The agent reported the incident and requested emergency medical services for an adult female in the group who was on the ground and unresponsive. The migrant's name has not been released.

A second agent arrived soon after and the agents performed CPR. The unresponsive woman’s husband told agents she had suddenly become ill and fainted about five to 10 minutes before the agents arrived.

Within minutes, San Luis Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and assumed care of the woman. A San Luis Fire ambulance transported the woman to Yuma Regional Medical Center. In less than one hour, the Yuma County Medical Examiner declared the woman deceased.

On Dec. 13, officials said the county medical examiner advised the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility that they would not perform a formal autopsy but will release their findings report. The report details are pending and will be released at a later date.