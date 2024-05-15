Native tribes in Yuma and La Paz counties get federal funding for housing and historic preservation

Native communities in Yuma and La Paz counties in Arizona will receive federal funding for housing and historic preservation.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva today announced that Cocopah Tribe in Somerton and the Quechan Tribe in Yuma will receive part of $1.1 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Indian Housing Block Grant program.

Congressman Grijalva said more than $36 million will be awarded to tribes in his 7th District in Arizona, including the Tohono O’odham Nation and Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

The Cocopah Tribe will receive $1,197,976 and the Quechan Tribe will get $2,525,141.

Grijalva said the $1.1 billion in funding is a 40-percent increase from last year and marks the largest ever funding investment in housing for native communities. The funding can be used for affordable housing activities including new housing construction, rehabilitation and housing services.

In a released statement, Grijalva said "The Biden administration’s federal investment in Native housing programs... will give chronically underfunded Tribal communities the ability to build safer, quality affordable housing.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly announced the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker is one of 10 native communities in Arizona to be selected for funding for historic preservation.

Sen. Kelly said the CRIT will get $119,326 as part of Historic Preservation Funds that are administered by the National Park Service and support programs and projects "to preserve Arizona’s cultural resources and history."

10 Tribal nations across Arizona will receive a total of $1,326,297 and the state will get $1,229,174.

In a statement, Kelly said "This investment not only honors our past but also ensures that future generations can continue to learn from and cherish Arizona’s diverse traditions and history.”