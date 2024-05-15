© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Native tribes in Yuma and La Paz counties get federal funding for housing and historic preservation

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:14 AM MST
Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores

Native communities in Yuma and La Paz counties in Arizona will receive federal funding for housing and historic preservation.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva today announced that Cocopah Tribe in Somerton and the Quechan Tribe in Yuma will receive part of $1.1 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Indian Housing Block Grant program.

Congressman Grijalva said more than $36 million will be awarded to tribes in his 7th District in Arizona, including the Tohono O’odham Nation and Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

The Cocopah Tribe will receive $1,197,976 and the Quechan Tribe will get $2,525,141.

Grijalva said the $1.1 billion in funding is a 40-percent increase from last year and marks the largest ever funding investment in housing for native communities. The funding can be used for affordable housing activities including new housing construction, rehabilitation and housing services.

In a released statement, Grijalva said "The Biden administration’s federal investment in Native housing programs... will give chronically underfunded Tribal communities the ability to build safer, quality affordable housing.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly announced the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker is one of 10 native communities in Arizona to be selected for funding for historic preservation.

Sen. Kelly said the CRIT will get $119,326 as part of Historic Preservation Funds that are administered by the National Park Service and support programs and projects "to preserve Arizona’s cultural resources and history."

10 Tribal nations across Arizona will receive a total of $1,326,297 and the state will get $1,229,174.

In a statement, Kelly said "This investment not only honors our past but also ensures that future generations can continue to learn from and cherish Arizona’s diverse traditions and history.”
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content