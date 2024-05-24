Federal funding coming to Yuma and La Paz counties

Native American communities and solar energy projects will receive federal funding, Yuma-area elected officials announced Friday.

Twenty tribal communities in Arizona will receive more than $233.7 million in housing grants, U.S. senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe in Somerton will receive $1,197,976, the Quechan Indian Tribe in Yuma will get $2,525,141 and $3,794,411 will go to the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker.

Sen. Kelly said the Indian Housing Block Grants are issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and support the development and operation of low-income housing for Native communities in Arizona.

In a released statement, Sen. Sinema said "We’re proudly delivering today’s investments ensuring Tribal communities across Arizona have accessible, affordable places to call home.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar said he and Sinema introduced the La Paz County Solar Energy and Job Creation Act. Congressman Gosar said the act transfers 3,400 acres of federal land to La Paz County to add more renewable energy generation and energy storage capabilities and facilitate economic development opportunities for county residents.