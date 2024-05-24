© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal funding coming to Yuma and La Paz counties

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:27 PM MST
Cocopah Indian Tribe

Native American communities and solar energy projects will receive federal funding, Yuma-area elected officials announced Friday.

Twenty tribal communities in Arizona will receive more than $233.7 million in housing grants, U.S. senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe in Somerton will receive $1,197,976, the Quechan Indian Tribe in Yuma will get $2,525,141 and $3,794,411 will go to the Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker.

Sen. Kelly said the Indian Housing Block Grants are issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and support the development and operation of low-income housing for Native communities in Arizona.

In a released statement, Sen. Sinema said "We’re proudly delivering today’s investments ensuring Tribal communities across Arizona have accessible, affordable places to call home.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar said he and Sinema introduced the La Paz County Solar Energy and Job Creation Act. Congressman Gosar said the act transfers 3,400 acres of federal land to La Paz County to add more renewable energy generation and energy storage capabilities and facilitate economic development opportunities for county residents.
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content