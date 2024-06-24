© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma Regional Medical Center student volunteer shares her experience

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 24, 2024 at 1:02 PM MST
Elena Lopez served as a student volunteer at Yuma Regional Medical Center. She recently visited the KAWC studios in Yuma where she spoke with reporter Victor Calderón.
Jenn Williams/YRMC
Elena Lopez served as a student volunteer at Yuma Regional Medical Center. She recently visited the KAWC studios in Yuma where she spoke with reporter Victor Calderón.

As the biggest medical services provider in Yuma County, Yuma Regional Medical is considered by residents most as a well-run operation.

Part of what makes YRMC work well is its team of student volunteers. Earlier this month, 28 student volunteers who graduated from high school or college were celebrated.

One such volunteer is Elena Lopez. She volunteered at the main entrance, at blood drives and has been an assistant in the administration building.

Lopez recently visited the KAWC studios on the main campus of Arizona Western College in Yuma.

YRMC is an underwriter for KAWC.
—-

Stay tuned for more from YRMC student volunteer Elena Lopez, including a brief interview with her in Spanish.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
