Yuma Regional Medical Center student volunteer shares her experience

As the biggest medical services provider in Yuma County, Yuma Regional Medical is considered by residents most as a well-run operation.

Part of what makes YRMC work well is its team of student volunteers. Earlier this month, 28 student volunteers who graduated from high school or college were celebrated.

One such volunteer is Elena Lopez. She volunteered at the main entrance, at blood drives and has been an assistant in the administration building.

Lopez recently visited the KAWC studios on the main campus of Arizona Western College in Yuma.

