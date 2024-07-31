2024 Primary Election Unofficial Results for Federal Elections in Yuma and La Paz Counties

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

The likely winners of the primary elections for federal office held statewide July 30th will now advance to the general election in November, facing off against candidates from opposing parties.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, as of Noon Wednesday, 97% of precincts statewide had reported their results, with 1,073,344 ballots cast, or 26.12% of the 4,109,270 registered voters across the state.

In La Paz County, 2,673 ballots were cast, including 2,144 from Republicans, and 522 from Democrats.

In Yuma County, 18,124 ballots were cast, or 17.05% of all 106,325 registered voters.

U.S. SENATE -

Republican Kari Lake will face off against Democrat Ruben Gallego for the seat being vacated by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, of the Independent Party, following the conclusion of her current term.

Lake beat out fellow Republican, Sheriff Mark Lamb, to face off against Gallego, who ran unopposed.

Statewide, Lake received 341,577 votes, or 55.3% percent, versus Lamb's 242,933, or 39.3%. Gallego, running unopposed, received 424,088 votes.

In La Paz County, Lake received 1,246 votes, while Lamb received 786. Gallego received 491 votes.

In Yuma County, Lake received 6,867 votes, or 60.55%, while Lamb received 4,014 votes, or 35.39%. Gallego received 5,864 votes.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS DISTRICT 7 -

For Congressional District No. 7, Republican Daniel Francis Butierez, Sr., will face off against incumbent Democratic Congressman, Raul M. Grijalva.

District-wide, Butierez — running unopposed — received 21,161 votes. Grijalva, also running unopposed, received 46,484 votes.

In Yuma County, Butierez received 2,530 votes. Grijalva received 3,275 votes.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS DISTRICT 9 -

For Congressional District No. 9, incumbent Republican Paul Gosar, will face off against Democrat Quacy Smith. Both ran unopposed.

District-wide, Gosar received 74,912 votes. Smith received 46,484 votes.

In La Paz County, Gosar received 1,873 votes. Smith received 446 votes.

In Yuma County, Gosar received 7,439 votes. Smith received 2,453 votes.

