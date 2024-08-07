Cocopah Indian Tribe swears in new council members

The Cocopah Indian Tribe in Somerton recently installed new tribal council members.

Cocopah officials announced that tribal elections were held July 12 at the Cocopah Tribal Office and the newly elected Cocopah Tribal Council members were sworn in July 26.

Officials said the newly installed council members are Chairwoman Sherry Cordova, Vice Chairman Neil White, Wynnie Ortega, Florence Mills Fitch and Jennifer Townsend.

The Tribal Council members serve two-year terms. There were 15 candidates for council seats and the top three- Ortega, Mills Fitch and Townsend, won seats.

Cocopah officials said the ceremony was live-streamed on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s Facebook page and on its YouTube Channel "Cocopah Now."

—-

