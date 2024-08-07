© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Cocopah Indian Tribe swears in new council members

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 7, 2024 at 12:33 PM MST
Cocopah Indian tribal council members are sworn in on the Cocopah reservation on July 26, 2024.
Photo courtesy of the Cocopah Indian Tribe.
The Cocopah Indian Tribe in Somerton recently installed new tribal council members.

Cocopah officials announced that tribal elections were held July 12 at the Cocopah Tribal Office and the newly elected Cocopah Tribal Council members were sworn in July 26.

Officials said the newly installed council members are Chairwoman Sherry Cordova, Vice Chairman Neil White, Wynnie Ortega, Florence Mills Fitch and Jennifer Townsend.

The Tribal Council members serve two-year terms. There were 15 candidates for council seats and the top three- Ortega, Mills Fitch and Townsend, won seats.

Cocopah officials said the ceremony was live-streamed on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s Facebook page and on its YouTube Channel "Cocopah Now."

