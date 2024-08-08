© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Young voters enthused about election but don't feel heard

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing,
Lou Gum
Published August 8, 2024 at 12:55 PM MST
Young voters are enthused about voting but don't feel like candidates reach out to them.

The KAWC Student Newsroom spent the summer talking with young potential voters about how they felt about upcoming elections and where they felt they could learn more about the voting process, the candidates and the issues.

They learned that young voters are enthused, even excited, about their participation in elections, but don't feel like their interests or concerns are necessarily addressed by voting.

"There's just a really dramatic lack of outreach to young people." Sara Suzuki, CIRCLE

In addition to some confusion about the process of voting, from registration to filling out a ballot, young voters also expressed concerns about where to get trustworthy information about the candidates and issues.

Reporters then reached out to state and national organizations working to help young voters obtain the information they need and encourage participation in elections.

Mack Schwitzing spoke with Sara Suzuki, a senior researcher at theCenter for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE, at Tufts University.

CIRCLE polled young people about their likelihood to vote, the issues that drive them, and how and where they get information to cast their ballots.

The organization has also been tracking young voter registration in all 50 states to compare them to 2020 numbers.

" Arizona's young people have a particularly strong influence on the upcoming elections and have a really strong voice. But on the flip side we have some data showing, compared to 2020, Arizona is falling behind in registering young voters." Sara Suzuki, CIRCLE

In addition, CIRCLE's Youth Electoral Significance Index ranks state's where young voters could have the most impact on elections this year and Arizona ranks number 3 in Presidential elections and 1st for the impact they could have on Senate elections.

Suzuki tells Schwitzing young voters in Arizona could have a serious impact on the outcome of races in the state, if they turn out.

Part of this conversation aired on Arizona Edition Friday's August 2 show.

Tags
News Election 2024KAWC Young Voter SeriesArizona electionsArizona Voter Registration
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
