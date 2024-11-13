College students reflect on their first time voting

First time voters were thrust into a polarized and paralyzing decision this election.

"I know that with my vote, my voice is going to be heard." - Gabriela Zepeda

Arizona Western College, a Yuma County polling center and home of several hundred students, saw plenty of traffic from people who are new to the election process.

"There is a whole bunch of information, but there is a whole bunch of unknowns. I feel that's what scares people off." - Ali Witrado

AWC students Gabriela Zepeda, Logan Martin, Leeza Jones, Ali Witrado, and Enrique Lopez all voted in a Presidential election for the first time. They reflect on their experience after leaving the polls.

"There was more to it than I expected. I think I do have a bigger idea of how I'm informed on the things that I'm affecting." - Enrique Lopez

Students who voted in this year say they feel more prepared for future elections.