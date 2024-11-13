© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KAWC Student Newsroom Page

College students reflect on their first time voting

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing
Published November 13, 2024 at 8:46 AM MST
Voter Parking directs voters to polling center on the Arizona Western College campus
Mack Schwitzing
Voter Parking directs voters to polling center on the Arizona Western College campus

First time voters were thrust into a polarized and paralyzing decision this election.

"I know that with my vote, my voice is going to be heard." - Gabriela Zepeda

Arizona Western College, a Yuma County polling center and home of several hundred students, saw plenty of traffic from people who are new to the election process.

"There is a whole bunch of information, but there is a whole bunch of unknowns. I feel that's what scares people off." - Ali Witrado

AWC students Gabriela Zepeda, Logan Martin, Leeza Jones, Ali Witrado, and Enrique Lopez all voted in a Presidential election for the first time. They reflect on their experience after leaving the polls.

"There was more to it than I expected. I think I do have a bigger idea of how I'm informed on the things that I'm affecting." - Enrique Lopez

Students who voted in this year say they feel more prepared for future elections.
Election 2024
Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona Western College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education and Physics. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
