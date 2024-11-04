© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
First Generation College Celebration Week honors majority of college students in Yuma

KAWC | By Mack Schwitzing
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:18 PM MST
Arizona Western College
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Arizona Western College

About 66% percent of Arizona Western College students are first generation college goers – the largest percentage among community colleges in Arizona.

AWC has planned events across multiple campuses for First Generation College Celebration Week in conjunction with its partner universities.

"It's very important that we do acknowledge and help and celebrate [first generation students]." - Michelle Thomas

"It's very important that we do acknowledge and help and celebrate [first generation students]," says Michelle Thomas, the director of the Trio Programs at AWC. Thomas believes that understanding the barriers first-gen students face is vital to providing support.

40 percent of AWC faculty identify as first generation. Thomas says this gives the college a particular edge in understanding the needs first-gen students.

More information about First Generation College Celebration Week and resources available for first-gen students is available at azwestern.edu.
Mack Schwitzing
Mack is a full-time student at Arizona Western College pursuing a degree in Secondary Education and Physics. Growing up in Yuma, his passion for learning has allowed him to foster greater connections within the community and strive for excellence on and off campus. His interest in audio production began in the "Introduction to Podcasting" course offered at AWC. Mack is a member of the inaugural 2024 Summer Student Newsroom, and he is continuing his work for KAWC through the Student Newsroom program.
