First Generation College Celebration Week honors majority of college students in Yuma

About 66% percent of Arizona Western College students are first generation college goers – the largest percentage among community colleges in Arizona.

AWC has planned events across multiple campuses for First Generation College Celebration Week in conjunction with its partner universities.

"It's very important that we do acknowledge and help and celebrate [first generation students]," says Michelle Thomas, the director of the Trio Programs at AWC. Thomas believes that understanding the barriers first-gen students face is vital to providing support.

40 percent of AWC faculty identify as first generation. Thomas says this gives the college a particular edge in understanding the needs first-gen students.

More information about First Generation College Celebration Week and resources available for first-gen students is available at azwestern.edu.