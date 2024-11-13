MCAS Yuma Marine Receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for Invention

BY CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — When they are deployed at sea aboard aircraft carriers, THE F-35B LIGHTNING II tends to corrode from the constant onslaught of salty air.

When the squadrons return home to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, it is up to the airframe technicians to eliminate the rust and return the fuselage to peak efficiency.

But in the past, getting replacement parts was time consuming and costly -- needing to be shipped through logistical suppy chains.

Unwilling to wait — Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bevan, airframes mechanic, Marine Air Logistics Squadron (MALS) 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) — invented a new process to make the necessary parts in the shop on base with a 3D printer.

Not only does this speed up the repair process, but it saves the Marine Corps money.

Because of his ingenuity, Bev recently received a commendation from Major General James B. Wellons, Commanding General, 3rd MAW.