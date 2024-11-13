© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
MCAS Yuma Marine Receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for Invention

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:29 PM MST
U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bevan, airframes mechanic, Marine Air Logistics Squadron (MALS) 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for designing a 3D printable maintenance tool that will be used to help maintain aircrafts for years to come.
PHOTO BY LANCE CPL. CHRISTIAN RADOSTI / MCAS YUMA
BY CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — When they are deployed at sea aboard aircraft carriers, THE F-35B LIGHTNING II tends to corrode from the constant onslaught of salty air.

When the squadrons return home to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, it is up to the airframe technicians to eliminate the rust and return the fuselage to peak efficiency.

But in the past, getting replacement parts was time consuming and costly -- needing to be shipped through logistical suppy chains.

Unwilling to wait — Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bevan, airframes mechanic, Marine Air Logistics Squadron (MALS) 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) — invented a new process to make the necessary parts in the shop on base with a 3D printer.

Not only does this speed up the repair process, but it saves the Marine Corps money.

Because of his ingenuity, Bev recently received a commendation from Major General James B. Wellons, Commanding General, 3rd MAW.
Chris McDaniel
Chris McDaniel is a Yuma native and fourth generation graduate of Yuma High School. He began his print journalism career at the Yuma Sun as a reporter in 2009. He later worked in the Pacific Northwest as an editor for Peninsula Daily News, as arts editor for The Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, and as publisher for a small weekly newspaper in the badlands of Montana. He is a graduate of Peninsula College, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management degree. He has served as host for KAWC's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and spends much of his time gathering reports from the field in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
