Yuma kindergarten teacher named 2024 Arizona English Language Teacher of the Year

A Yuma kindergarten teacher has received a statewide recognition.

Aneli Obregon, who has been teaching for 18 years, all at Sunrise Elementary School, was named the Arizona English Language Teacher of the Year, presented by the Arizona Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition Services.

Obregon said her focus is on making her students feel comfortable. Having taught for 18 years, she has kept in touch with students over the years, as they graduated high school and college, started careers and she has even taught the child of a former student.