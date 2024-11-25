© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma kindergarten teacher named 2024 Arizona English Language Teacher of the Year

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 25, 2024 at 11:59 PM MST
Aneli Obregon, a kindergarten teacher at Sunrise Elementary School in Yuma is the 2024 Arizona English Language Teacher of the Year.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
A Yuma kindergarten teacher has received a statewide recognition.

Aneli Obregon, who has been teaching for 18 years, all at Sunrise Elementary School, was named the Arizona English Language Teacher of the Year, presented by the Arizona Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition Services.

Obregon said her focus is on making her students feel comfortable. Having taught for 18 years, she has kept in touch with students over the years, as they graduated high school and college, started careers and she has even taught the child of a former student.

One of several encouraging signs in Aneli Obregon's kindergarten class at Sunrise Elementary School in Yuma.
All photos by Victor Calderón/KAWC
One of several encouraging signs in Aneli Obregon's kindergarten class at Sunrise Elementary School in Yuma.
