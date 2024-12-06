AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr on improving student life this semester and beyond

Dr. Daniel Corr has been the president of Arizona Western College since 2016. Under his leadership, AWC has pushed to improve their facilities and to provide resources for first-generation students who make up two-thirds of the student population.

This year, the Yuma campus saw major updates to its facilities, including the Matador Activity Center, DeAnza dorms, and the Law Enforcement Training Academy.

"We promise to deliver an amazing student experience," Dr. Corr states, citing this as the college's student experience statement. He hopes to improve the student experience through free textbook resources and potential applications of AI.

"If you want to know what a student thinks? Ask them. And we've done exactly that," says Dr. Corr. Students can reach out to AWC administration through Student Life, Dr. Corr's office drop-in hours, their professors, and social media.