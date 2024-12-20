Judge voids part of Fontes' state elections manual

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has no legal authority to tell county supervisors they must certify election results even if they have questions, a judge has ruled.

And he can't conduct a statewide canvass and leave out the votes of the counties when supervisors have balked.

In a new ruling released Thursday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney said that provisions Fontes put into the Elections Procedures Manual directly conflict with state law. And the judge said when there is such a conflict, the statute prevails.

More to the point, Blaney voided a section of the manual which says that county supervisors have "a non-discretionary duty'' to simply accept the returns provided to them by the county recorder. That provision also says that the board "has no authority to change vote totals, reject the election results, or delay certifying the results without express statutory authority or court order.''

"The secretary's presumption does not exist in the statute,'' the judge wrote. "And the secretary does not have the authority to read such a presumption into the statute.''

Blaney said that, in turn, undermines the other part of what Fontes was trying to do: Pressure supervisors to act promptly by threatening that if they didn't certify their local results by the time of the state canvass, he and other state officials would proceed to conduct the state canvass without the votes from that county.

This isn't just an academic question.

The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County Board of Supervisors initially refused in 2022 to certify the results of the election after they argued that the ballot tabulators were not properly certified.

That led to threats from then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that failure would lead her to conduct the canvass without the results from 47,284 ballots cast by county residents.

And that would have changed the results of elections for state schools chief and Congressional District 6.

The board -- at least two of its members -- eventually relented, but only after being ordered to do so by a judge. And the votes of county residents were included in the final statewide tally.

In defending the provision, Fontes pointed out that there are strict deadline for the state to finish its canvass. And in years like this one, that means getting the results in time for Arizona's electors to cast their votes for whoever won the presidential race.

Blaney was not impressed.

"Nothing in the statute permits the secretary to exclude a particular county's canvass and/or, by extension, disenfranchise the entirety of the county's voters,'' the judge wrote. "The secretary does not have authority to read such a drastic course of action into the governing statute.''

Blaney said if such a situation arises, the right thing for the secretary to do is go to court at that point and have a judge decide what action to take.

The new ruling is a victory for Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma who filed suit earlier this year. They argued that county supervisors have some discretion in deciding whether to simply accept the results or have some leeway to raise questions.

Kory Langhofer who filed the lawsuit for the Republican legislative leaders, disputed any contention that the supervisors must simply rubber stamp the results as reported by the recorder. Instead, he said, Arizona law actually requires the board, on its own, to "determine the vote,'' something that might take some extra time.

"While (Arizona laws) require the board to conduct a canvass by a certain deadline, it also empowers the board to determine the vote of the county,'' Langhofer argued. And that, he said, means more than simply accepting as true the numbers board members get from whoever ran the election.

"The board's statutory duty to canvass the vote does not necessarily require the board to accept the returns in the form provided by the election official or vote in a certain way regarding the accuracy of returns,'' he said. Langhofer said that means what Fontes put in the manual conflicts with state election law.

In fact, Langhofer argued that state law spells out that if Fontes hasn't received the official results from any county by that late November deadline, the secretary actually has to postpone the formal statewide canvass "until canvasses from all counties are received.'' And he said the law allows delays up to 30 days after Election Day.

Blaney also tossed out another provision of the manual which deals with what happens when a county recorder gets notified that someone has moved. Fontes argued that their registration is placed on inactive status -- which can be renewed by going in person to vote -- and then, at a future date, may be canceled.

The judge, however, said that conflicts with state law which requires that person's registration be immediately canceled at that point.

Blaney acknowledged Fontes' argument that automatic cancellation may run afoul of the National Voter Registration Act. But he said that did not empower the secretary to ignore the state statute.

"The secretary does not have the authority to overrule and rewrite state law, even in part, on his mere belief that a conflict exists between state and federal law,'' the judge wrote.

On X, Bluesky and Threads: @azcapmedia