Arizona state Rep. Nick Kupper on his learning curve in the state legislature

The Arizona Legislature has been in session for a month. One of the newest members of the House of Representatives is Republican Nick Kupper of Legislative District 25, which includes the northern part of Yuma County.

I recently spoke with Rep. Kupper by phone to find out how he is adjusting to life in the legislature. I asked if his previous experience on the television program American Ninja Warrior has prepared him for work as an Arizona lawmaker.

—-

