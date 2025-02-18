© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona state Rep. Nick Kupper on his learning curve in the state legislature

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 18, 2025 at 2:34 PM MST
Arizona state Rep. Nick Kupper
Provided to KAWC
Arizona state Rep. Nick Kupper

The Arizona Legislature has been in session for a month. One of the newest members of the House of Representatives is Republican Nick Kupper of Legislative District 25, which includes the northern part of Yuma County.

I recently spoke with Rep. Kupper by phone to find out how he is adjusting to life in the legislature. I asked if his previous experience on the television program American Ninja Warrior has prepared him for work as an Arizona lawmaker.

—-

Scroll down for previous coverage of state Rep. Nick Kupper.
