Arizona Gov. Hobbs helps break ground for AWC program in Wellton, talks State of the State in Yuma

The future workforce in Yuma County will have a resource in Wellton, thanks to a 5,600-square-foot multi-purpose training facility that Arizona Western College and project officials broke ground on late last week.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr met up with officials in eastern Yuma County for the Future48 Workforce Accelerator. They say the building will equip the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center to offer training in electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics and solar installation.

Before the groundbreaking, Hobbs met briefly with Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot. Hobbs told KAWC she would give specifics on the private conversation but did say they discussed Hobbs' earlier announcement of a joint task force named Operation Desert Guardian she said would increase border security.

Sheriff Wilmot had previously said he was not informed of Hobbs' announcement beforehand and was skeptical of the task force.

Wellton was one of two stops for Gov. Hobbs in Yuma County on Thursday as she also spoke with community leaders at a Yuma County Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Yuma Civic Center.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC.org for more from Gov. Hobbs' visit to Yuma and Wellton, including what Wellton Mayor Michelle Jones told KAWC about how the workforce accelerator will benefit her town.