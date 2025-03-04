© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Gov. Hobbs helps break ground for AWC program in Wellton, talks State of the State in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:29 AM MST
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, joins project and Arizona Western College officials including President Dr. Daniel Corr at the groundbreaking for the Future48 Workforce Accelerator in Wellton in eastern Yuma County on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.
Monica Galvez/AWC
The future workforce in Yuma County will have a resource in Wellton, thanks to a 5,600-square-foot multi-purpose training facility that Arizona Western College and project officials broke ground on late last week.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr met up with officials in eastern Yuma County for the Future48 Workforce Accelerator. They say the building will equip the Wellton Manufacturing Training Center to offer training in electrical technology, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics and solar installation.

Before the groundbreaking, Hobbs met briefly with Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot. Hobbs told KAWC she would give specifics on the private conversation but did say they discussed Hobbs' earlier announcement of a joint task force named Operation Desert Guardian she said would increase border security.

Sheriff Wilmot had previously said he was not informed of Hobbs' announcement beforehand and was skeptical of the task force.

Wellton was one of two stops for Gov. Hobbs in Yuma County on Thursday as she also spoke with community leaders at a Yuma County Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Yuma Civic Center.

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC.org for more from Gov. Hobbs' visit to Yuma and Wellton, including what Wellton Mayor Michelle Jones told KAWC about how the workforce accelerator will benefit her town.
News Arizona Gov. Katie HobbsArizona Western CollegeWelltonTown of Welltonworkforce
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
