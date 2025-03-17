ABWA Yuma chapter honors three local women leaders at 2025 HerStory tea party

Three Yuma County women leaders were recognized this past weekend at a tea party held by a local women's business group.

Miriam Limon, Lori Stofft and Laura Torres shared their personal life journeys at the Territorial Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) event in Yuma on Saturday.

Limon is a marketing strategist at Onvida Health and previously worked with Avenir Financial/AEA Federal Credit Union and the City of Yuma.

Stofft is the vice president for advancement at Arizona Western College and executive director of the AWC Foundation. She previously worked in marketing for the Yuma Sun newspaper.

Torres is the youth and family services director for Campesinos Sin Fronteras, which serves farmworkers and low-income Latino families with offices in Somerton and San Luis.