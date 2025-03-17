© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
ABWA Yuma chapter honors three local women leaders at 2025 HerStory tea party

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:01 PM MST
Left to right: Miriam Limon, Lori Stofft and Laura Torres were honored at the ABWA tea party in Yuma on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Left to right: Miriam Limon, Lori Stofft and Laura Torres were honored at the ABWA tea party in Yuma on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Three Yuma County women leaders were recognized this past weekend at a tea party held by a local women's business group.

Miriam Limon, Lori Stofft and Laura Torres shared their personal life journeys at the Territorial Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) event in Yuma on Saturday.

Limon is a marketing strategist at Onvida Health and previously worked with Avenir Financial/AEA Federal Credit Union and the City of Yuma.

Stofft is the vice president for advancement at Arizona Western College and executive director of the AWC Foundation. She previously worked in marketing for the Yuma Sun newspaper.

Torres is the youth and family services director for Campesinos Sin Fronteras, which serves farmworkers and low-income Latino families with offices in Somerton and San Luis.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
