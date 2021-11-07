Business in Yuma

-
Arizona salons and barbershops can re-open Friday after more than a month of closure under Gov. Doug Ducey’s March Executive Order.That will be a relief…
-
The owner of a Yuma barbershop said he will open today, despite Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s extension of the stay at home order until May 15.Jesse James…
-
Yuma event aimed at kick-starting new businesses in Yuma County.Artist Pablo Picasso once said his work begins with an idea that then becomes something…
-
Arizona Edition – Five Fortune 500 companies call Yuma home, employing a thousand-plus workers. Logistics, Agribusiness, Manufacturing and Renewable…