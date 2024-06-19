© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma Small Business Development Center hosts Moonshot Pitch Competition

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 19, 2024 at 2:56 PM MST
Cynthia Bueno, center, is the co-owner of the Back To Nature Learning Center, which was named the winner of the Yuma Small Business Development Center "moonshot" pitch competition at Arizona Western College on June 7, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Cynthia Bueno, center, is the co-owner of the Back To Nature Learning Center, which was named the winner of the Yuma Small Business Development Center "moonshot" pitch competition at Arizona Western College on June 7, 2024.

Six Yuma County businesses pitched their big ideas to a panel of judges earlier this month in a local competition designed to boost small businesses.

The Yuma business owners were selected by the Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College Small Business Development Center for the “Moonshot” pitch competition.

After meeting with SBDC employees over several weeks to develop and craft a presentation about their respective business, the small business owners gathered on June 7 at the AWC Yuma main campus.

They were each given five minutes to pitch their business plans. Think “Shark Tank”.

A panel of four judges including AWC President Daniel Corr and Arizona state Rep. Michele Pena listened closely.

Pitches included ideas to encourage kids to play outside, Zumba exercise classes and mobile welding instruction.

Some of the business represented were Elite Fusion and Fabrication, which provides hand on education in welding; PWRJOULE, a small business that builds sustainable long-duration flow battery storage and Yuma Brew and View, which takes coffee sacks and turns them into artwork.

After some deliberation, it was announced that the winner of the Moonshot Rural Arizona pitch competition for 2024 is the Back To Nature Learning Center.

Owner Cynthia Bueno said Back 2 Nature is the first outdoor classroom in Yuma County where children are encouraged to play, explore and learn in a natural outdoor space.

Cynthia Bueno makes her pitch about her business Back 2 Nature Learning Center at the Yuma SBDC "moonshot" pitch competition on June 7, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Cynthia Bueno makes her pitch about her business Back 2 Nature Learning Center at the Yuma SBDC "moonshot" pitch competition on June 7, 2024.

With the win, Bueno will receive a scholarship, entrepreneur education and mentorship, an invitation to a state pitch competition in Cottonwood, a cash prize of $1,600, an interest-free loan of up to $10,000 from Avenir Financial, a year's membership to the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and a trophy.

"We haven't even opened up and we already have a lot of interest from families with children who want to be a part of our learning center," Bueno said.

Bryan Nance with the Elemental Fitness Club took second place. Back To Nature was named the audience favorite and Fitness Spot by Selene, which specializes in Zumba and bachata dance classes with instructor Selene Hinojosa was selected as the sponsors favorite.

Selene Hinojosa, owner of Fitness Spot by Selene, makes a pitch for her business during the SBDC competition on June 7, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Selene Hinojosa, owner of Fitness Spot by Selene, makes a pitch for her business during the SBDC competition on June 7, 2024.

SBDC director Crystal Mendoza said her agency is available to the community, including in ongoing open counseling sessions at AWC campuses and libraries in Yuma and La Paz counties.

"What's most impressive is just seeing (small business owners) grow," Mendoza told KAWC. "They come to us and share their dream."

The SBDC also recognized a small business from each of the communities it serves. They are:

Yuma-El Taco Dorado

San Luis, Ariz.-Your Greens Salad

Somerton- La Casa del Tamal

Wellton- Naked Dates

Parker- Jane's Junction-

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
