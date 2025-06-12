YPG to celebrate Army's 250th with focus on community support

The United States Army is technically older than the country it serves, celebrating its 250th birthday a year ahead of the nation’s semi quincentennial.

You’ve probably heard about the big parade to celebrate the Army’s 250th scheduled in Washington, DC on Saturday June 14th. The date coincides with President Donald Trump’s birthday and is expected to be quite large and potentially damaging to the streets of DC due to the military equipment that will be part of the parade.

But no one is too concerned about street repairs for the U.S. Army’s local celebration at Colorado River State Historic Park in Yuma on the 14th, where the Army returns to its local roots at the historic depot.

To find out more about a week of activities ahead of celebrations on the 14th as well as what to expect at the Saturday event we spoke with Army Yuma Proving Ground commander Col. John Nelson and Sgt. Major Mark Millare.